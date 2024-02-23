Premio Lo Nuestro 2024 has arrived! The 36th edition taking place in Miami, Florida, has brought together the biggest names in Latin music. Your favorite celebrities dazzled on the magenta carpet with their stunning outfits as they headed into the venue for the big event. From Adamari López, ‘Chiqui’ Delgado, Gabriel Soto, Emilia, and more, we saw an array of unique and gorgeous looks.