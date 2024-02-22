Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 15, 2024©GettyImages
Beyoncé debuts hair transformation: From platinum blonde to honey blonde

Beyoncé also wore a stunning diamond necklace and a matching diamond ring, welcoming guests to the event.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Beyoncé is moving on to a new era. The fan-favorite star debuted a platinum blonde hairstyle last year, matching the aesthetic of her ‘Renaissance’ era, which was accompanied not only by her successful concert tour, but also by the premiere of her film, which showed some of the most special moments of the tour, and her incredible performance and intricate choreography.

And while ‘Renaissance’ was a total success for the 42-year-old singer, she is now starting a new era with the release of her latest songs ‘Texas Hold ’Em’ and ‘16 Carriages,’ from her upcoming Country album. Beyoncé is naturally marking this new moment in her career with a new hair transformation, debuting stunning honey-blonde locks during her recent public appearance.

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line©GettyImages

The star launched her new beauty haircare line ‘Cécred’ with an exclusive event in Los Angeles, where she attended with her mother Tina Knowles, and debuted her new look. Beyoncé was all smiles at the launch of her latest project, wearing an all-white ensemble, styling her new honey blonde hair in a half-up style, and rocking a soft glam makeup look.

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line©GettyImages

For the special occasion, the singer, who recently attended New York Fashion Week, decided to wear an ensemble by Prabal Gurung from the 2024 Spring/Summer collection. “My favorite diva of all time, Queen B, seamlessly navigates different cultures, styles, silhouettes, genres, etc, the way she does with her music,” the designer wrote on Instagram.

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line©GettyImages

Beyoncé also wore a stunning diamond necklace and a matching diamond ring, welcoming guests to the event and engaging in casual conversations while promoting the new line.

