Leah Remini approves comparisons with Beyoncé’s new wax figure

Leah Remini has recently been in the news after being compared to one of the world’s most famous pop stars, Beyoncé. The comparison was sparked after a wax figure of Beyoncé was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Blackpool in Blackpool, England, and social media users started to draw similarities between the two celebrities.

After the news broke, the American actress, Jennifer Lopez’s best friend and former Scientologist, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express her excitement, stating, “I am screaming! And loving all the tweets!”

Remini’s fans have quickly shown their support, with many praising the actress for her humor and down-to-earth attitude. “This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé!” she added.

Remini meant that despite being in a phase of life where women experience various physical and emotional changes, she is still proud to be compared to a beautiful and successful celebrity like Beyoncé. It shows that she has a good sense of humor and is not worried about her age or any other changes that come with it.

Fans flooded the comment section of Remini’s post, saying: “Girl, you and B are beyond beautiful ladies!! And yes I completely am in agreement!” Another added, “This was Beyonce’s ‘Leah Remini’ era.”

“Queen of Queens or Queen B?? Someone tell that Beyoncé‘s waxwork doesn’t look like Leah Remini?” a person said.