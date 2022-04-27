Maluma is getting ready to bring the last stop of his world tour to his hometown in Colombia. Still, in the meantime, the singer and actor unveiled his incredible wax figure at the Medellín Museum of Modern Art (MAMM).

“The work that the entire team at Madame Tussauds created is unreal,” said the 28-year-old star ahead of his homecoming concert on April 30. “The figure is a true replica of me, and I am honored to have them bring a piece of me to my fans before my concert.”

©Maluma



Maluma unveils his incredible wax figure at the Medellín Museum of Modern Art

“Throughout my career, I have worked hard to share with the world that Medellín, Colombia is art, culture, music, and much more. I am excited to continue representing my roots globally,” he noted. “I am grateful to both museums for collaborating and making it a historical moment where a wax figure is featured in Colombia and South America for the first time.“

Fans of Maluma can visit his wax figure for free while it’s on display. After the show, “Maluma 2.0” will return to its original home at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

As HOLA! USA previously reported in 2021; Madame Tussauds Museum studio artists spent time with the singer shooting photos from all angles and taking hundreds of measurements and color matches to guarantee they got all of his features correct.

Maluma wore his favorite white Versace suit and black Bottega Veneta shoes for the shooting and measuring meeting. The statue took 20 different studio artists and six months to complete the project.

©GrosbyGroup



Maluma wax figure at the world famous Madame Tussauds Museum

If you can’t catch Maluma this week, you might be able to enjoy his music at the Resorts World Las Vegas. This summer, the Colombian singer will bring more heat to the desert with his “Maluma Land,” a festival-like three-day event that will be filled with Latin music performances and more surprises.

Attendees to the “Maluma Land” can expect performances from top Latin artists. The festivities will kick off at Zouk Nightclub on Thursday, June 23rd, with a performance by Zouk resident artist DJ Snake and Reggaeton pioneers Zion y Lennox.