Maluma will take over Las Vegas with his one-of-a-kind Latin music weekend

Maluma will be taking over Resorts World Las Vegas for a one-of-a-kind weekend. This summer, the Colombian singer will bring more heat to the desert with his “Maluma Land,” a festival-like three-day event that will be filled with Latin music performances and more surprises.

Attendees to the “Maluma Land” can expect performances from top Latin artists. The festivities will kick off at Zouk Nightclub on Thursday, June 23rd, with a performance by Zouk resident artist DJ Snake and Reggaeton pioneers Zion y Lennox.

“Las Vegas is one of my favorite cities and I am excited to bring a music adventure for fans to experience,” shares Maluma. “The full weekend and line up was curated by me. I want to give all those attending a full experience of what I love; from legendary Reggaeton to global music. Like they say, whatever happens in ‘Maluma Land’ stays in ‘Maluma Land.’”

Additional events for the weekend will include a pool party at Ayu Dayclub, and the most significant moment of the weekend on Saturday, June 25th – an unforgettable night at Zouk with a headlining performance from Maluma and special guests.

“Maluma Land‘’ is more than a typical weekend in Las Vegas. To attend, fans can purchase curated event and room packages exclusively through www.MalumaLand.com that bring to life the artists’ roots while providing a unique and exclusive music-filled weekend in the desert. Guests will have the option to add on a table and bottle service for each show.

Maluma performs on stage at the O2 Arena on March 16, 2022 in London, England.

“We’re excited to bring the passion, vibrancy, and energy of the Latin music industry to Las Vegas for an unparalleled weekend,” said Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group. “Working with Maluma to curate, the lineup has been incredible. We can’t wait for fans to have this exclusive experience with their favorite Latin artists.”

Additional artists and a full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Packages will go on sale starting Wednesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. PST, and are available to guests 21 and over at the time of the event.