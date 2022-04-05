Maluma recreates Julio Iglesias’ iconic private jet photo

Maluma is touring Europe with his Papi Juancho World Tour. The Colombian singer and actor recreated Julio Iglesias’ iconic private jet photo as a tribute to one of its most legendary European stars.

First, it was Elizabeth II, and now it is Julio Iglesias. The 28-year-old Medellín native took to social media to show his modern take on one of the classics. “Thanks to the greatest for the inspiration!” the Colombian singer wrote on social media, revealing his great admiration for the Spanish singer, songwriter, and former professional footballer.

For the snap, Maluma posed inside his private plane, holding a glass and a bottle of red wine. The set also included a bucket of fried chicken. Although the pop star didn’t have a side order of the traditional potato omelet, Maluma made sure to add extra bling, as he can be seen wearing diamond jewelry.

Maluma’s post comes after helping a fan propose to his girlfriend. The “Hawaii” singer stepped aside and allowed the couple to have a magical moment in front of thousands of people. Once the marriage proposal began, the stage turned red, and rose petals fell over the pair while Maluma stood mesmerized behind a piano.

The Papi Juancho Tour will continue through Barcelona (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal), Madrid (Spain), Bucharest (Romania), and Tel Aviv (Israel). Then Maluma will head back to Latin America to perform his long-awaited in Medellín, Colombia.