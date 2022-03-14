You might think that they are opposite poles, but Maluma and Queen Elizabeth II have some things in common! They both love their dogs, always wear jaw-dropping jewelry, rock bright colors, and have unique feelings towards “protective” accessories.

Although Your Majesty uses bold colors for security reasons and Maluma for being fashion-forward, the pair are not making headlines because of a similar color outfit. The Colombian singer and actor took to social media to react to a meme that compares him to Queen Elizabeth II. “Don’t be like that... happy monday then!! #WhoWoreItBetter?” the global sensation joked.

©Maluma GALLERY



Maluma hilariously reacts to a meme that compares him to Queen Elizabeth II

Maluma’s followers immediately flooded the comments sections with laughing emojis and jokes. “I laughed more than what I should have,” a person wrote while another one said that only Maluma was able to pull off the Queen’s look.

The singer’s Instagram post comes days after having dinner with fashion designer and Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing. The two met up to catch up, eat, and collaborate on some designs.

In the past, the two collaborated on the Balmain-Maluma sneakers and a limited edition clothing collection, which combined Maluma’s Miami fashion style with the expertise of Olivier.

“After Maluma was photographed giving a perfect Caribbean twist to one of my modern takes on the classic French petit-pois pattern, he began working with me to create that one-of-a-kind tropical look for the VMA’s,” said Olivier of their work together.