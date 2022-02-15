Maluma reveals what kind of wedding he would want

Maluma appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to chat about his acting debut in the rom-com Marry Me alongside HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse Jennifer Lopez and actor Owen Wilson. While talking to Ellen, the Colombian singer shared details of his first day on set and how he ended up yelling at his co-star.

The singer also opened up his thoughts on marriage, revealing what kind of wedding he would want —if he ever walks down the aisle. “I don’t know if I want to get married, to be honest,” he says. “My mom, of course, she wants me to get married.”

Although he is indecisive about having a wedding ceremony, he already knows what it would look like. “I want to have a family, and if I’m going to get married, I want to do a kind of ritual. I don’t want a pretty big thing in front of everybody. I want to; I don’t know, maybe go to an island and do a little ritual there with my family and friends,” he says. “Spending the money that I wanted to spend on the wedding, spend it just there with my friends and family for almost a month.”

Maluma might be earning a lot of money with his music, tv commercials, and other gigs; however, he is conscientious about spending too much on parties. “Having a big wedding, that’s pretty expensive,” Maluma adds. “I prefer just spending that money on something more intimate.”

In honor of his new movie, Maluma, Ellen, and tWitch played a game about relationship dealbreakers. The star said that catching his girlfriend going through his phone is not a big deal because he doesn’t have anything to hide. The singer also said he doesn’t mind having a partner who snores, but he is not interested in people who spend their days taking selfies or are always late.

Another relationship dealbreaker of Maluma is a woman who doesn’t know how to kiss or who stays in touch with their exes. “Goodbye, my love. I don’t want to see you anymore. Why do they have to talk to their exes? There’s nothing that they have to do with it,” he said.

Watch below!