Owen Wilson says his mom’s love story is inspiration that you can find love at any age

Owen Wilson stars oppositeJennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy Marry Me and he joined Ellen DeGeneres on her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday to talk about the film. Naturally, DeGeneres asked if he’s a romantic in real life. The actor said he considered himself to be romantic and loves a good romantic story, like his mother Laura’s who, recently got married at the age of 80.
Owen has never been married but has been in numerous relationships with A-listers like Demi Moore, Gina Gershon, Kate Hudson, and Sheryl Crow. He also has three children from previous relationships with Jade Duell, Caroline Lindqvist, and Varunie Vongsvirates. When asked if he considers himself to be a romantic the 53-year-old said, “I consider myself pretty romantic.”
The actor shared, “I’m somewhat romantic in that I appreciate a romantic story. I know my mom recently got married at age 80 to a very nice guy.” “That’s a very romantic story and the idea that you can sort of find love at any age. I think that’s a very nice story,” he said.
Marry Me also stars Maluma,Sarah Silerverson, Chloe Coleman, John Bradley, Brady Noon, Kendra Sanchez. In the interview with DeGeneres, Owen admitted that he did not know who Maluma was before filming. Watch the full clip below: