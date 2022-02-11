69th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED

Owen Wilson says his mom’s love story is inspiration that you can find love at any age

The actor has taken Laura to several red carpets

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Owen Wilson stars oppositeJennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy Marry Me and he joined Ellen DeGeneres on her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday to talk about the film. Naturally, DeGeneres asked if he’s a romantic in real life. The actor said he considered himself to be romantic and loves a good romantic story, like his mother Laura’s who, recently got married at the age of 80.

Los Angeles Premiere of Shanghai Knights©GettyImages
Owen and his mother Laura 2003

Owen has never been married but has been in numerous relationships with A-listers like Demi Moore, Gina Gershon, Kate Hudson﻿, and Sheryl Crow. He also has three children from previous relationships with Jade Duell, Caroline Lindqvist, and Varunie Vongsvirates. When asked if he considers himself to be a romantic the 53-year-old said, “I consider myself pretty romantic.”

The actor shared, “I’m somewhat romantic in that I appreciate a romantic story. I know my mom recently got married at age 80 to a very nice guy.” “That’s a very romantic story and the idea that you can sort of find love at any age. I think that’s a very nice story,” he said.

related:

Maluma says he forgot his lyrics while performing with Jennifer Lopez: ‘She got my back’

Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs and gushes about her second chance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, and Maluma describe their characters in their upcoming film ‘Marry Me’


The Ellen DeGeneres Show©The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Marry Me also stars Maluma,Sarah Silerverson, Chloe Coleman, John Bradley, Brady Noon, Kendra Sanchez. In the interview with DeGeneres, Owen admitted that he did not know who Maluma was before filming. Watch the full clip below:


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more