Maluma says he forgot his lyrics while performing with Jennifer Lopez: ‘She got my back’

Maluma is sharing his experience working alongside Jennifer Lopez in their new film Marry Me, admitting he felt supported by the iconic singer when he forgot the lyrics to a song, while filming one of the scenes at Madison Square Garden.

The Colombian artist explained what happened during his recent interview at The Tonight Show: “I was performing with Jennifer, She came like a queen and I just wanted to hug her.”

He continued, “We had a teleprompter because I didn’t know the lyrics to the song. And then I started singing and I forgot the lyrics. And I saw the teleprompter and the teleprompter went off.”

Maluma says the scene was being filmed “at the Madison Square Garden, one of the most important concerts of my career,” and while he had trouble remembering the lyrics, Jennifer was there to support him; “She held me, man. She got my back.”

The highly anticipated romantic comedy is set to be released February 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day, with Jennifer playing superstar Kat Valdez, who is madly in love with her fiancé, played by Maluma.

The singer also confessed during the interview that he will be performing “the biggest concert” of his carrer on April 30 in his hometown Medellín, Colombia. “For the first time I’m going to perform in my hometown! After 10 years! I’m nervous, to be honest,” he shared.