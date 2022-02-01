Jennifer Lopez and Maluma are hosting a concert on Snapchat, and fans can join using their Bitmoji

Jennifer Lopez is ready to premiere her upcoming Valentine’s Day rom-com Marry Me. Still, before the special day arrives, the singer, Snapchat, and Universal Pictures would love to treat fans with a first-of-its-kind virtual concert event developed by Oz featuring new music from the upcoming film.
The concert will stream globally on Thursday, February 3 @ 5 pm PST / 8 pm EST – and fans would get a front-row seat to see Jennifer Lopez and Maluma take to the virtual stage in avatar form as their Marry Me characters, pop superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian.
The virtual concert will be accessible at http://marrymevirtualconcert.com/ (the site will go live on 2/1). Fans who log in via Snapchat will be able to see their Bitmoji in the crowd, and concert-goers can engage with the experience in several fun ways, including:
- Start the wave amongst a crowd of hundreds of other Bitmoji attendees
- Release virtual doves into the arena when JLo performs a love song
- Trigger a series of lasers to sweep the stage & crowd for dramatic effect
- And take advantage of many other interactive options, including perfecting your virtual dance moves, blowing bubbles, spawning hearts in the arena, and more.
“As we move closer to a future in which the virtual and real worlds continue to complement one another, we‘re very excited to partner with Universal and tech innovator, Oz to bring the Bitmoji community and Snapchatters a first-of-its-kind interactive concert to see the stars they know and love in a new light. I cannot wait to show off my virtual dance moves!” said John Imah, Global Head of Brands & Games Partnerships, Snap Inc.
The concert will feature brand new songs from the Marry Me soundtrack, which drops on February 4. Marry Me will be in theaters and streaming only on Peacock on February 11.
“At Universal, we are always looking for groundbreaking ways to engage audiences. Snapchat continues to deliver innovative, creative ways for us to do just that. By partnering with Snap and Bitmoji for this first-of-its-kind experience, we’re able to connect with their valuable community in a meaningful new way and showcase the amazing music from Marry Me. We can’t wait to see fans enjoying this virtual concert,” said Alex Sanger, EVP, Global Digital Marketing, Universal Pictures
How to access the concert stream:
- Head to http://marrymevirtualconcert.com/ on any web-connected device. The site will be live with a countdown to showtime starting February 1st.
- Enter your Snapchat credentials to have your Bitmoji join the virtual crowd.
- Enjoy the show on Feb 3 @ 5 pm PST / 8 pm EST!
- After the concert, attendees will be prompted to enter their email to receive post-event updates and photos of the event, including their Bitmoji Avatar.
- A video of the concert will be available soon for anyone who wants to view it again, and attendees will have the option to be notified of when that becomes available.