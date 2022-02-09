Max, the son of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, makes his acting debut

Max, Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Anthony’s son is undoubtedly the big surprise in JLo’s new film, Marry Me. At 13 years old, Emme’s twin brother showed that he also has a talent. Max’s acting debut comes two years after his sister surprised the world by singing with her famous mom and Shakira at the Super Bowl Halftime show. Now Max seems to have found his true calling, following in the footsteps of Lopez.

Although at first Max wasn’t entirely convinced of taking the role in the film, his family helped him take this big step. “They encouraged him by saying: ‘Do it, do it, you’re going to enjoy it,’” JLo said in an interview with El Gordo y la Flaca. “He had a great time, and he wants to do it more. He wants to be an actor.”

Compared to his sister, Max always keeps a low profile. His sister seems to be much more comfortable with the cameras and even enjoys singing like her mom and dad. “It’s not that he’s shy, but I think he wants to be more of a voice actor because he has a very different voice, and he can do very different voices. But he will do what he wants,” she added, convinced that whatever path her son takes, she will support him without any conditions.

About to celebrate their 14th birthday

Emme and Max are slowly showing themselves more in the world of entertainment. Although they have been famous since they were born because of their well-known parents, they had a tranquil childhood attending school and playing at home.

But when talent runs in their blood, it is impossible not to show what is inherited. For a while, Emme showed her talent in school musicals. She also exploited her creativity writing a book, and of course, she caught our attention singing in the Super Bowl.