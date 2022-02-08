Gianluca Vacchi celebrates his bromance with Marc Anthony

Gianluca Vacchi is one of the most charismatic social media personalities. The Italian entrepreneur, DJ, and author have thousands of friends from the highest entertainment spheres, including Marc Anthony. The pair met in a nightclub and quickly developed a friendship.

Vacchi took social media to celebrate his bromance with Marc, sharing images and a heartfelt message. “Sometimes in life, there are vibes that don’t need years of friendship to feel that something deep is shared,” Vacchi wrote at the beginning of his message.

©@gianlucavacchi GALLERY



Marc Anthony and Gianluca Vacchi

“Life is amazing because of this because you always have the opportunity to discover something deep behind every corner. You have all my love and respect, dear brother, you are a legend, and when we turn eighty, standing with our shoulders on our sides, we will say: ‘You have only one life, but if you live it deeply, it is more than enough.’ I love you!” he added.

Gianluca’s post comes after celebrating his partner’s 28th birthday at the LIV nightclub in Miami.

According to Gianluca, his connection with Marc is so strong that it feels as if they have known each other for a long time. The Newyorican singer is a significant and positive influence on the Italian; therefore, Vacchi is raising his daughter with Sharon Fonseca to the rhythm of salsa music.

©@gianlucavacchi GALLERY





Months ago, he shared a video on Instagram holding Blu in his arms while dancing “Vivir mi Vida,” one of Marc’s greatest hits. The video went viral reaching over 855 thousand reproductions.