Maluma and Olivier Rousteing have a dinner & design session

Maluma and Olivier Rousteing had a productive dinner in Paris. The two met up to catch up, eat something, and collaborate on some designs, because, why not?

The video, shared by Olivier, shows Maluma and him leaning over a piece of paper, with both adding in colors and designs. “Parisian diner at home. love you guys so much!,” he captioned the post. Maluma dropped some heart emojis in the comments, showing how much he was enjoying himself.

Olivier is the creative director of Balmain and a friend of Maluma. In the past, the two collaborated on the Balmain-Maluma sneakers and a limited edition clothing collection, which combined Maluma’s Miami fashion style with the expertise of Olivier. “After Maluma was photographed giving a perfect Caribbean twist to one of my modern takes on the classic French petit-pois pattern, he began working with me to create that one-of-a-kind tropical look for the VMA’s,” said Olivier of their work together.

Maluma is currently in Paris, kicking off his Papi Juancho European tour. He shared a clip of his first performance in Paris, where he spread a message of love and peace. “No more wars,” he said.