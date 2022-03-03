Maluma says new fragrance Royalty is inspired by his ‘handsome’ dad

Maluma is releasing his very first fragrance, and while many of his fans just want to smell like the musician, he’s not the only inspiration for his upcoming collection.

The Colombian singer’s latest endeavor is a fragrance collection that drops on Friday, March 4. Royalty by Maluma’s first release is the King and Queen collection, four scents the 28-year-old describes as his “DNA.”

“I remember when we were in Miami for the first time that we had the first meeting and I was pretty clear,” he told PEOPLE about the making of this collection. “I was like, ‘OK, you guys are the ones who know how to make a fragrance, but please just try to put all my essence in it.”

As for what his “essence,” consists of, the singer explained that it’s “the same thing that I say with my music and everything I do.”

“The whole ecosystem that I’ve been creating for years is just try to be real and just be myself,” he told the publication. “That’s sometimes the message that I want to show to the world, that you can make it happen being yourself. That’s my essence, being honest, being real. And that’s actually why we wanted to call Royalty by Maluma. Because I think that people, they’re royal, beautiful things are coming for all of them.”

Going on to talk about his first memories of scents, Maluma immediately mentions his dad, crediting him with much of the inspiration for this collection.

“I remember when I was a kid, I was, I don’t know, maybe eight years old. I remember, I have these memories about my dad just getting ready for going to work, and he used to take the perfume, the fragrance,” he told PEOPLE. “And I remember going, seeing my dad going out from the apartment and just this smell. I can just remember 100% this beautiful smell all around the apartment.”