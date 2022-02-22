Maluma wants to continue his acting career and become the first Latino Batman

Maluma wants to go after Hollywood! The Colombian star recently debuted as an actor in Marry Me alongside singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, and now plans to continue making a name in the film industry.

According to the “Pretty Boy,” this is just beginning, and he aspires to secure iconic roles, including legendary characters such as Batman or James Bond. “My dream is to get into Hollywood hard — it’s the right time,” the singer told EFE, adding that he wants to help eliminate stereotypes. “I would like to break that stereotype and be the first Latino ‘Batman,’ or I don’t know, ‘James Bond,’” he said. “I could take my career to another level and represent our culture.”

©Getty Images / Courtesy



According to the “Pretty Boy,” this is just beginning, and he aspires to secure iconic roles

In Jenifer Lopez’s latest film, Marry Me, the global Latino music star plays the role of Bastian, while the Nuyorican singer and actress stars as musical superstar Kat Valdez and actor Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert.

Wilson plays the role of a math teacher who agrees to marry Kat and then get to know each other in an unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real. Marry Me is a modern-day love story about the spotlight, marriage, and social media.

During a conference call with HOLA! USA and other media outlets, Maluma said that he loved playing Bastian because there are similarities between them. “The character is great, perfect for my first movie. I feel pretty related to the character because we have these similar things. We both love music, touring, and performing,” he said, clarifying that the only thing he can’t relate to is how Bastian treated Kat.

©Agencies



In Jenifer Lopez’s latest film, Marry Me, the global Latino music star plays the role of Bastian, while the Nuyorican singer and actress stars as musical superstar Kat Valdez

“I don’t really like that Bastian,” he noted. “Because he is a douchebag. He did an awful thing.” Besides that detail, the Colombian singer said he “enjoyed a lot the experience of being in the movie” and “making the music was was beautiful too.”

While Maluma dreams about breaking it into Hollywood, soon he will resume his “Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour” through Europe and Latin America. The show’s last stop will be in his hometown, Medellín.