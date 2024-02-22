Angelina Jolie shows off new look as she visits Atelier Jolie in New York

Angelina Jolie is trying out new things. This week, Jolie was spotted in New York City visiting her store Atelier Jolie and showing off a new blonde hairstyle.

Angelina Jolie in New York

Photos captured show Jolie with her hair long and straightened, looking much blonder than the style she usually wears. She was seen wearing a black jacket, a white shirt, and some dark sunglasses. She rounded out the look with a stylish large bag and made her way to and from the store while avoiding much interaction with the paparazzi.

Jolie was visiting Atelier Jolie, her new fashion venture which she launched last year. She’s discussed the project in the past, explaining that while she doesn’t have much of an interest in fashion, she does want to provide a place where talented designers and artists can find better opportunities. “I don’t want to be a big fashion designer,” she said to Vogue Magazine. “I want to build a house for other people to become that.”

Angelina Jolie in New York

Jolie’s collaboration with her children

While Atelier Jolie is a project that Jolie has spearheaded, she’s revealed that her children, especially Pax and Zahara, have been incredibly involved in the development of the brand, helping design the logo and accompanying Jolie in managing various tasks.

“I find it slightly funny that we are involved in fashion—I don’t think any one of us is overly ‘fashionable,’ ” she said of her and her family. “But because we live in our clothes, it is so much a part of who we are, and something that’s important to explore, especially for young people.”