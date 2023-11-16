Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Zahara, has joined the first historically Black sorority

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt has joined the first historically Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, at Spelman College. The undergraduate is part of the Mu Pi Chapter, established in 1979, decades after Alpha Kappa Alpha was founded in 1908.

In a now-viral video, we can see Zahara dancing on a stage, introducing herself to her new sisters. “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California,” she said, referring to her hometown.

The 18-year-old student joined the historically black liberal arts college for women in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2022. At the time, her famous mom met with the school president, Dr. Helene Gayle. When asked what she feels now that she’s a Spelman mom, Jolie laughed and said, “I’m gonna start crying! I have not started crying yet.”

Dr. Gayle said there’s plenty of time to cry and that the upcoming event is designed to “purposely induce [tears] — bring it all out.” Still, Jolie said she’s “holding it together.”

At the time, Jolie also took to social media to share that Zahara would be joining Spelman College. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” she wrote. The post features Zahara alongside some new friends and students, all smiling for the camera.

Zahara is one of Angelina’s six children. The actress shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne and Knox, 14, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Zahara’s side job

In addition to her priorities as a student, Zahara is working on her mom’s new project. Jolie revealed to Vogue the launch of Atelier Jolie, which opens this November. “I find it slightly funny that we are involved in fashion—I don’t think any one of us is overly ‘fashionable,’ ” said Jolie when discussing her kids and her family’s new business. “But because we live in our clothes, it is so much a part of who we are, and something that’s important to explore, especially for young people.” The concept of her new project wanted to address complex ideas like self-presentation and identity.

Jolie revealed that her children have been greatly influential in developing pieces for the brand, all made from sustainable materials and utilizing deadstock. Pax and Zahara have been one of her biggest collaborators, helping design and conceive the clothing items.