Angelina Jolie and Zahara hold hands in New York

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara took a trip to New York City, where the two were photographed holding hands and having a great time.

©GrosbyGroup



Angelina and Zahara at the airport

Angelina and Zahara were photographed upon their arrival at John F. Kennedy airport. Angelina wore a white dress that she paired with a black jacket, some sunglasses and a purse, while Zahara wore a grey skirt, matching top and a brown sweater.

The two were also photographed the following day while out on a walk in the city. Angelina wore sunglasses, a white top, a black skirt and some cream colored heels. She wore a matching cream colored purse. Zahara wore a yellow shirt, black pants, and sneakers, and led her mom through the street.

©GrosbyGroup



Angelina Jolie and Zahara in New York

This past year, Zahara started attending Spellman College. "I’m going to start crying if I talk about today. I haven’t started crying yet so…hopefully, I can hold it together,” she said in a video after dropping off her daughter. Despite the fact that they’re no longer living together, the two make time for each other, and have been photographed on various trips together.

In a Time 100 talk, Jolie talked about Zahara and her ancestry, and how much she’s learned from being her mother. “My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children … And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman, and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own, and it’s something I only stand back in awe of,” she said.