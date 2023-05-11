Born May 9, 1950, Marcheline Bertrand was an actress and activist. She was best known for her humanitarian work, supporting Native communities. She welcomed her daughter Angelina Jolie on June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles, with Hollywood star and former husband Jon Voight.

Angelina has previously talked about her close relationship with her late mom. “I will never be as good a mother as she was,” Jolie told CBS News in 2011. “I will try my best, but I don’t think I could ever be. She was grace incarnate, the most generous, loving -- she’s better than me.”