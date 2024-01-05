Angelina Jolie’s brother discusses protecting her kids after Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie has her family’s support. Her brother, James Haven, revealed that after her divorce with Brad Pitt, he made it his priority to support her and be there for her children whenever it was necessary.

Angelina Jolie and her brother James Haven

Haven was a guest at the “90who10” podcast, where he addressed Jolie and her personal life after her divorce with Pitt, which resulted in the investment of the public and the media. “That’s where it all started, it started with the protection of her and her children — my nieces and nephews,” he said on the podcast. “I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation. I want to be there for them or for her — whatever she’s going through.”

Haven revealed that it was important for him to offer his support when the kids were going through their teenage years. “They’re becoming young adults early 20s,” he said. “I think it’s just very natural and I just want to be there any time.” He made it clear that he loves being with them, and wants to be in their presence as often as possible.

Angelina Jolie and her kids

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s complex divorce

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016. The two had been married for two years and had been together for a decade, raising Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. The divorce has yet to be finalized, with their legal teams still dealing with the custody of their three biological children and the proceeds of sale of the couple’s French state and vineyard, Château Miraval.

While Jolie often shields her kids from the media, she has discussed how important they are to her and the close relationship that they share. "They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends," she said to WSJ Magazine. "We’re seven very different people, which is our strength."