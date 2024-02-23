Premio Lo Nuestro’s unlikely duo Don Omar and Machine Gun Kelly hit the stage

In a surprising collaboration, Don Omar and Machine Gun Kelly just took the stage to sing “Danza Kaduro” at the annual Premio Lo Nuestro, in Miami, Florida. The partnership between the reggaeton legend, and pop punk singer and rapper comes after MGK, real name Colson Baker, went viral for performing the song at a music festival in Spain.

Pobre diabla, se dice que se te ha visto por la calle vagando... 👑 #PremioLoNuestropic.twitter.com/DfVdbmyHBM — Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 23, 2024

Their performance was a part of a medley of Omar’s hits as he received the Global Icon Award. Omar, who has reached millions with his music had the audience full of his peers and fans dancing along as he sang hit after hit like “Dile.” Puerto Rican duo Wisin y Yandel also joined him on stage to sing there hit track,“Nadie Como Tu,” along with Anitta.

Then came Machine Gun Kelly with his electric guitar to finish the medley. He spoke in Spanish, telling the crowd to get up. The singers sang together on a stage in the middle of the floor, with everyone on their feet clapping along.

La mano arriba, cintura sola, da media vuelta... 👑 #PremioLoNuestropic.twitter.com/DEvZbYZrPN — Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 23, 2024

Following the performance, MGK joined the rest of the artists on stage and they each shared a few words for Omar. “You and I are from different worlds, but your music brought us together here tonight,” he said into the microphone.



Merecido se lo tiene @DONOMAR, un icono global de la música urbana, felicidades Rey de Reyes. 🎉👏 #PremioLoNuestropic.twitter.com/YVFvrqIK1Q — Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 23, 2024

MGK, who just debuted a massive black-out cover-up tattoo, told Rolling Stone what made him cover the song to begin with. “I was out dancing in Spain the night before my festival performance, and Danza Kaduro came on, it was the first moment of the night that everybody sang a song word for word and got lost in the vibe,” he said.

“I woke up the next day and was like, ‘I’m going to sing this and recreate that moment for my first time performing in Spain.’” MGK performed the song again in Mexico.



Ahead of the show, Omar shared a backstage moment with the “Bloody Valentine” singer sharing his excitement. “A little backstage moment with my boy @machinegunkelly,” he wrote on Twitter. “We’re hyped and ready to take on the #PremioLoNuestro stage.”



A little backstage moment with my boy @machinegunkelly! 😂 We’re hyped and ready to take on the #PremioLoNuestro stage 👑🦍🤘🎸 Tap in if you’re tuning in! pic.twitter.com/g2JyMVlxyQ — DON OMAR aka KONG (@DONOMAR) February 23, 2024