Bad Bunny addresses alleged romance with Kendall Jenner: ‘I know something is going to come out’

Bad Bunny neither confirms nor denies his romance with Kendall Jenner as he prefers to keep the details of their relationship status to himself. During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the 29-year-old Puerto Rican global sensation said he would not entertain media and social media chatter even though he knew eventually, people would see the truth. “I know something is going to come out,” the performer told the publication in a cover story.

“I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” he said. Refusing to go into details, Bad Bunny simply said: “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Bad Bunny attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City

Despite the secrecy, the dynamic duo was recently spotted donning coordinating casual outfits as they headed to Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California. The gorgeous model from California and the sensational Latino musician gathered with their friends to indulge in some delicious food.

“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy,” a source told People. “He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.”

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are seen leaving Sushi Park on June 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

“He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now,” the insider added. “Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him.” This stunning couple was linked back in February 2023 after leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this fantastic duo!

Pregnancy rumors surrounding Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

The internet has been going crazy for the latest pregnancy rumors surrounding Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. And while many didn’t know how the rumor first started, viewers of The Kardashians quickly found out that it all had to do with a clip in the reality show where a producer asks the supermodel about the pregnancy without additional context.

The latest episode of the series shows Kendall confirming a pregnancy. However, she admits she is talking about her horse, who was expecting at the time. “I’m not pregnant,” she added. “You heard it here first.” Back in November 2022, Kendall revealed that her horse would be having a baby via surrogate. “I just got the news,” she said at the time sharing her excitement.