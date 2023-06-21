Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted donning coordinating outfits as they headed to a restaurant

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are simply adorable together! The dynamic duo was recently spotted donning coordinating casual outfits as they headed to Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California.

The gorgeous model from California and the sensational Puerto Rican musician gathered with their friends to indulge in some delicious food.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are seen leaving Sushi Park on June 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Jenner looked absolutely stunning in her high-rise snake print flared pants paired with a skinny black belt and a white T-shirt. She completed her look with slim black sunglasses, a small black handbag, and square-toe boots.

On the other hand, Bad Bunny wore an off-white T-shirt with print pants, a camouflage print cap, khaki green lace-up boots, a gold watch, a bracelet, and a chain.

The two have been coordinating their looks for quite some time now, and their relationship has been getting more serious. “They are very cute together. Kendall is happy,” a source told People. “He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.”

“It was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now.”

“He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now,” the insider added. “Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him.” This stunning couple was linked back in February 2023 after leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this fantastic duo!

Pregnancy rumors surrounding Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

The internet has been going crazy for the latest pregnancy rumors surrounding Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. And while many didn’t know how the rumor first started, viewers of The Kardashians quickly found out that it all had to do with a clip in the reality show where a producer asks the supermodel about the pregnancy without additional context.

The latest episode of the series shows Kendall confirming a pregnancy. However, she admits she is talking about her horse, who was expecting at the time. “I’m not pregnant,” she added. “You heard it here first.” Back in November 2022, Kendall revealed that her horse would be having a baby via surrogate. “I just got the news,” she said at the time sharing her excitement.