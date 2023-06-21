Kendall Jenner says she ‘didn’t choose’ fame and always felt out of place in her family

Kendall Jenner is opening up about living under the Kardashian sister’s umbrella. The model, who has been making headlines with Bad Bunny, recently shared her feelings about fame and gave insight into who she is as a person. “Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family,” she told the Wall Street Journal.



©GettyImages



Kendall was catapulted into the limelight when she was 11

Kendall, who recently gave a pregnancy update, was catapulted into the limelight when she was 11, starring on the family reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She admitted, “I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life.”

The 818 founder has always stayed relatively private. “I’m not built for [fame] by any means,” she continued. “I’m not good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.”



©GettyImages



Kendall was never a fan of paparazzi

For the 27-year-old, she said it took almost 20 years to get used to things like paparazzi. Unlike her big sister Kim who “used to go to Kitson on Robertson just to get photographed.”

Although she admitted fame can be “challenging” “a lot more than it’s not,” Kendall made it clear she considers herself “one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life” that she lives.

A Jenner under the Kardashian umbrella



Kendall and her little sister Kylie Jenner’s biological father is Caitlyn Jenner, while their older sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian are from the late Robert Kardashian.

Although they have different fathers, they’ve always sat under the Kardashian umbrella, which she understands. “I obviously understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters,” she said.

But for Kendall, she considered herself a “Jenner” and a “daddy’s girl.” “It’s just weird to me … because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion.”

