The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet©GettyImages
KEEPING UP WITH KENDALL

Kendall Jenner says she ‘didn’t choose’ fame and always felt out of place in her family

The model says she’s not good at being famous

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner is opening up about living under the Kardashian sister’s umbrella. The model, who has been making headlines with Bad Bunny, recently shared her feelings about fame and gave insight into who she is as a person. “Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family,” she told the Wall Street Journal.

"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Viewing Party©GettyImages
Kendall was catapulted into the limelight when she was 11

Kendall, who recently gave a pregnancy update, was catapulted into the limelight when she was 11, starring on the family reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She admitted, “I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life.”

The 818 founder has always stayed relatively private. “I’m not built for [fame] by any means,” she continued. “I’m not good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.”

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 31, 2015©GettyImages
Kendall was never a fan of paparazzi
For the 27-year-old, she said it took almost 20 years to get used to things like paparazzi. Unlike her big sister Kim who “used to go to Kitson on Robertson just to get photographed.”

Although she admitted fame can be “challenging” “a lot more than it’s not,” Kendall made it clear she considers herself “one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life” that she lives.

A Jenner under the Kardashian umbrella

Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 - Backstage©GettyImages


Kendall and her little sister Kylie Jenner’s biological father is Caitlyn Jenner, while their older sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian are from the late Robert Kardashian.

Although they have different fathers, they’ve always sat under the Kardashian umbrella, which she understands. “I obviously understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters,” she said.

But for Kendall, she considered herself a “Jenner” and a “daddy’s girl.” “It’s just weird to me … because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion.”


