Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Khloé Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and more

The weekend is here, and to help you relax, we have a roundup of content made by your favorite celebrities. From Khloé Kardashian, Shakira, Selena Gomez, and more, check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian shares a video that has people captivated and impressed by Kylie Jenner’s dancing skills.
2. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez has a message to everyone about rumors.
@selenagomez
To everyone from me♬ original sound - bentellect
3. Shakira
Shakira shows off her surfing skills.
@shakira On mermaid watch 👀🧜♀️ #newmusic♬ Copa Vacía
4. Anitta
Anitta teaches Emily Ratajkowski how to twerk.
@anitta
A Emily me pediu pra ensinar o quadradinho pra ela🤣♬ Funk Rave - Anitta
5. Kim and North
Kim Kardashian shows off North West’s impressive decorations for her slumber birthday party.
@kimandnorth
Happy birthday, North 💜🖤🤍♬ original sound - Kim and North
6. Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong’o shows how Misha Japanwala made her showstopping Tonys look.
@lupitanyongo How Misha Japanwala Made My #Tonys Look ❤️: When I saw FAT HAM on Broadway, I left the theater thrilled with how it told such a fun and moving story about BELONGING. A LACK of belonging can come with SHAME and wishing you were someBODY else. With my look last night, I felt the work of Fat Ham playwright, James Ijames and the artist who molded my breastplate, @Misha Japanwala ♬ On The Dance Floor (Instrumental)
7. Lele Pons
Lele Pons shows why she doesn’t need to carry a purse.
@lelepons Why I don’t carry a purse😂 #part2 @Hannah Stocking ♬ original sound - Lele Pons
8. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner shows off what’s in her pocket as her character Hannah in her series The Last Thing He Told Me.
@jennifergarner “What’s In My Pocket?” — Hannah Hall Edition. 🏃🏻♀️📺 #TheLastThingHeToldMe (on @Apple TV ♬ original sound - Jen Garner
9. Madonna
Madonna shows off her forehead.
10. Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber poses in a shimmery dress.
@haileybieber
personally I’ll never get over this dress.♬ Radio