New Music Friday: The Hottest releases from Emilia, Doja Cat, Kurt, and more

Happy Friday! Summer is just days away which means it’s time to have fun in the sun and listen to good music. This week brought some fresh tunes- check out our round-up of 10 new songs from a variety of genres.

1. Emilia - Guerrero.mp3

Emilia slows it down with her new track, “Guerrero.mp3.” The Argentine singer has been an unstoppable force when it comes to new music this year. The music video sheds light to a different side of Emilia as she shares a part of her story and experience with her father’s battle against cancer. “I had to go to the darkest places of my life to be able to tell it all,” she captioned a teaser on Instagram.

2. Don Omar - Carcelero

Renowned Puerto Rican singer Don Omar drops his long awaited album Forever King. Navigating outside of reggaeton beats is “Carcelero,” it is one of his catchiest songs yet and is the perfect track to grab a partner and dance.

3. Kurt - Diosa

Mexican Singer-Songwriter Kurt brings tropical vibes with “Diosa.” The infectious rhythm and catchy melody celebrates women and will have you dancing.



4. Doja Cat - Attention

Doja Cat returns with new music, blessing fans with “Attention.” The dreamy track shows off the singers bars and unique style. It comes with a beautiful music video directed by Tanu Muino. It’s currently trending #4 on YouTube, gaining over 1 million views in 15 hours.

5. Darell - Adentro de la Disco ft. Myke Towers

Darell and Myke Towers deliver the perfect summer track with, “Adentro de la Disco.” The song will have you ready to dance the night away. It comes with a music video shot on location in Miami, FL, co-directed by Joaquin Cambre and Guido Barbosch.



6. Boza, Kenia OS - Ocean

Panamanian rapper Boza drops his new album Sin Sol. The only woman on the album is Kenia OS, for the rhythmic and romantic “Ocean.” He told Remezcla it’s become his favorite songs on the album.

7. KOTA the Friend - BARCELONA Feat. Samm Henshaw

KOTA the Friend and Samm Henshaw will have you ready to travel this summer with “BARCELONA.” The groovy track has infectious horns and will have you vibing.

8. Fefe Dodson - HUNGOVER

Fefe Dodson will have you ready to rock and rage with “HUNGOVER.” The Canadian singer-songwriter will have anyone who’s been hungover thinking about some of their crazy nights.

9. Voices of Fire - JOY ft. Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams joins gospel choir Voices of Fire for “JOY.” “Working with Pharrell is always an amazing experience that not only inspires you, but drives you to dig deep within yourself for the best you have to offer,” Bishop Williams said in a press statement.

10. Oal – Tirando

Emerging Urbano music artist Oal drops “Tirando.” Born to Puerto Rican and Greek parents the indie artist is ready to break into the industry.

