Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault began dating in 2006. The Mexican-American actress said “I do” to the French billionaire businessman and CEO of Kering, in 2009. He’s held the position since 2005 and his empire now includes luxury brands like Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga. “You know, when I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s an arranged marriage, she married him for the money,” she recently told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, per Insider. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, b**ch.’ Think what you want. Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love.”