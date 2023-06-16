What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - June 16

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Extraction 2 (Netflix)

Chris Hemsworth has a new film on Netflix. “Extraction 2” is a sequel to one of the streamer’s most successful films, following Tyler Rake, a mercenary that’s back for another round of action.

John Early: Now More Than Ever (Max)

John Early, one of the most hilarious people in the world, has a new comedy special. “John Early: Now More Than Ever” premieres on Max this June 17th.

The Righteous Gemstones (Max)

The new season of “The Righteous Gemstones” premieres this weekend. The series stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Adam DeVine, and more, as a family of televangelists and pastors.

Based on a True Story (Peacock)

Starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, “Based on a True Story” follows struggling married couple Ava and Nathan as they discover that their neighbor is a serial killer, and bribe him into making a podcast with them where he reveals his methods.

Silo (Apple TV)

Starring Rebecca Ferguson, “Silo” is one of Apple TV’s sci-fi shows, and, per many critics, one of its best. The series follows a community that lives underground, living under a set of strict rules that are meant to protect them.

Brokeback Mountain (Prime Video)

“Brokeback Mountain” is now available on Prime Video. The film, nominated for multiple Academy Awards in 2005, is based on the novella of its same name and remains as powerful as it was upon its release.

Drinking Buddies (Hulu)

Starring Jake Johnson and Olivia Wilde, “Drinking Buddies” follows two friends and co-workers at a craft brewery, who are dating other people yet remain attracted to each other.