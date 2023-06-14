Tristan Thompson’s ex and Khloé Kardashian share a photo making the same pose

It cou ld be a coincidence, but some fans think Tristan Thompson’s first baby mama Jordyn Craig is trolling Khloé Kardashian in a recent Instagram post. On Tuesday, Kardashian shared a photo posing for her life for her latest Good American drop. Fans noticed that soon after, Thompson’s ex-girlfriend shared a photo in a nearly identical pose.



The 38 years showed off her silhouette in one of her new Body Glove-inspired bathing suits. Kardashian lay on top of a surfboard, arching her back with her arms stretched out behind her head.

Eagle-fanned eyes quickly noticed Craig shared a photo and a nearly identical pose on the edge of an infinity pool. “Tristan first BM trolling you. She posted this exact same shot 10 minutes after you did,” commented one user on Koko’s photo.



Craig’s stunning photo was taken while she was in Dubai. “Dubai Diary……Until next time..it’s been a pleasure,”‘ she captioned the sizzling photo.



They both look amazing in the pose, but the ladies do have a past. Khloé infamously started dating the rapper while Craig was still pregnant with Prince. They dated from 2014-2016.

Per People, Koko and Thompson’s relationship first went public in September 2016. The serial cheater welcomed his first child, Prince Oliver, in December 2016 with Craig . There were rumors that they met when he was still dating Craig.



The athlete and Good American founder welcomed their first child, True Thompson, was born in April 2018. Tristan addressed the rumors in July 2019, “When I met Khloé, I was SINGLE,” he tweeted at the time, per Life and Style. “The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrongdoings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids.”

One user suggested that maybe they were on the same trip together, “I just saw @khloekardashian post a picture like this, did y’all go on vacation together with the kids?” One user wrote on Craig’s photo.