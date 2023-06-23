Kendall Jenner shares her passion for cars with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny continue to spend time together. The pair, which started seeing eachother in February of this year, was spotted while out on a drive in Beverly Hills. It’s a moment that shows how much the two have grown closer, and that suggest Jenner is sharing some of her passions with her partner.

Photos show Bad Bunny and Jennfer laughing together as they go for a drive in Beverly Hills. The two are wearing sunglasses, with Jenner wearing a black sweater over a white shirt. The two are aboard a classic Chevy 409, which, according to the photo agency that captured the moment, is one of Jenner’s most beloved posessions.

While Jenner has many hobbies and passions, collecting cars is at the top of the list. Her garage is packed with stunning vehicles and was featured in the show Jay Leno’s garage, which spotlights all manner of car content for car enthusiasts in the country.

Jenner has at times showed off her cars on Instagram stories and posts, including a purple 1960 Cadillac Eldorado and a Chevrolet Corvette. She appears to be especially passionate about vintage cars.

This week, Bad Bunny was featured in the cover of Rolling Stone, discussing his year, his career, and even addressing the dating rumors with Kendall Jenner. When asked if he wanted to discuss his relationship status or Jenner, Bad Bunny said, “That’s the only answer.”

“In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.” Bad Bunny then discussed the paparazzi and today’s world, which doesn’t permit privacy. “Today, everyone’s a paparazzi,” he said. “We’re in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings. Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone. There could be someone in line with, I don’t know, weird pants on or something, and someone is there filming them.”