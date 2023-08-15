Kendall Jenner exudes confidence in Calvin Klein’s bold topless look

Kendall Jenner has once again proven her status as a style icon by gracing the latest Calvin Klein campaign with her striking presence. A series of captivating black and white images from the photoshoot have ignited excitement among fans and fashion enthusiasts.

The new snaps show the 27-year-old model, hailing from Calabasas, rocking a bold topless look while effortlessly fusing elegance and contemporary edge in the campaign.

The photo featuresBad Bunny’s girlfriend in a striking wide-leg pantsuit that exudes confidence. The black leather belt cinches the trousers at her waist, and she stands poised with her hands casually resting in the pockets. The overall look radiates empowerment.

Elle magazine recently granted eager fans a first look at several outtakes from the highly anticipated campaign. Alongside these sneak peeks, Jenner also shared her insights about the experience of collaborating with the Calvin Klein team and more.

“Calvin Klein is such an iconic brand to get to work with. I think seeing familiar faces on set is always so amazing,” she told the publication. “I love everyone in this campaign. [Calvin Klein] always does an amazing job at picking a diverse group of talent with different perspectives, and this time it’s the same.”

Kendall Jenner latest public appearance

The photoshoot comes after Kendall Jenner latest public appearance with Bad Bunny at a Drake concert in California. Bad Bunny and Jenner attended Drake’s concert at the Kia Forum stage in Inglewood.

The two were located in the VIP section, and were reported to have spent the majority of the concert with Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Concert enthusiasts eagerly captured exhilarating moments as Bad Bunny and Jenner reveled in a night of music, their joy evident through lively videos. The dynamic duo immersed themselves in the electrifying atmosphere, swaying and leaping in sync with the beats of Drake’s songs.

Amidst the musical euphoria, brief interludes between performances saw the two stars sharing heartfelt embraces and affectionate kisses. They also engage in whispered conversations, adding an intimate touch to the electrifying ambiance