Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner had a surprise attendance at the 50 Cent concert, and the rapper isn’t happy with his partner company for not informing him about their presence. The rapper is on tour in North America and Europe for his Final Lap Tour. This tour commemorates the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin‘.

On social media, 50 Cent expressed frustration with the event’s promoter, who prevented him from meeting the celebrity couple. “I’m so mad at these people at live nation,” he wrote. “They didn’t even tell me @kendalljenner, and my man @badbunnypr came to see my show. Wait till I find out exactly who is responsible for this, They are not gonna want to be anywhere near this tour. WTF #thefinallaptour.”

Kendall and Bad Bunny attended 50 Cent’s Nashville show which took place at the Bridgestone Arena on Friday, July 28. The couple is seen backstage while wearing coordinated outfits.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s surprise concert attendance leaves 50 Cent upset

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny had a date at the Dave Chappelle Comedy Show

Kendall and Bad Bunny were also spotted leaving the Dave Chappelle Comedy Show at Delilah in West Hollywood, and they couldn’t contain their smiles. The famous duo exuded style and charm as they made their way through the back of the building, trying not to capture the attention of onlookers and photographers.

Kendall, known for her impeccable fashion sense, was seen wearing a chic yet daring ensemble. She donned a black sheer blouse and sleek leather pants that accentuated her long, slender legs and added a dash of edginess to her outfit.

The Puerto Rican music star effortlessly blended a cool and casual look with his signature swag. Wearing a brown leather jacket, he showcased his unique fashion sense. The outfit was completed with black jeans, perfectly balancing relaxed and trendy.

As they walked side by side, Kendall and Bad Bunny, their radiant smiles spoke volumes about the fun and laughter they must have experienced during the comedy show, making it clear that they thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company.

The paparazzi’s photos also capture what might be a sweet gesture from the couple. The captivating pair seemed to touch their hands while getting into their car.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship status

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny recently found themselves at the center of speculations about their relationship status. Many thought the couple had parted ways; however, the dynamic duo has just shut down those break-up rumors with their recent getaway to the picturesque mountains of Idaho.

The couple decided to take a break from their busy schedules and escape to the serene beauty of nature. According to several publications, their romantic retreat was the perfect way to keep enjoying each other’s company.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny are still hanging out and having a great time with each other,” an Entertainment Tonight source says. “Things are definitely progressing between them. Things are becoming more serious and their relationship is on the upswing.”

The pair are “still keeping things light,” but they’re “both super into each other and have a ton of chemistry. Their friends and families are really happy for them and like them as a couple.”