North West shows off her designer purses while in Tokyo, Japan, with mom Kim Kardashian

North West is bad and bougie. The nine-year-old is currently on vacation in Tokyo, Japan, with her mom Kim Kardashian and little sister Chicago West, and she made sure to go into her purse collection and pick out one of her most luxurious bags. Kim shared a gallery of photos from their time, where North looked fashionable holding a pink Prada purse.



The pre-teen is proving that she is just like her mom and dad Kanye West, when it comes to style and materialistic items. North looked stylish with many accessories including a fanny pack and pink sunglasses. She rocked purple braids and gave a fierce look into the camera.



She was also spotted with high-end Sanrio bangs as they visited the Sanrio Puroland theme park.



Page Six notes that the crystal-covered Judith Lieber Hello Kitty clutch costs $895. She also wore a Hello Kitty Olympia Tan crossbody shaped like a milk carton that originally retailed for $1,200.

North is known for her amazing purse collection and has shown it off in the past. Back in 2021, she gave a tour of her closet, showing several shelves filled with high-end bags. “These are my bags” she captioned the now-deleted post.

Per InStyle, in her possession were Fendi and Louis Vuitton bags, a Christian Dior saddlebag, Judith Leiber purses, including a pepperoni pizza clutch ($5,965), a Cinderella carriage ($5,965), and one shaped like a strawberry donut ($4,195). Fans also noticed a Birkin bag, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars.