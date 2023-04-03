Kim Kardashian copies Khloé’s outfit after criticizing it: Who wore it best?

It seems Kim Kardashian has changed her mind about Khloé Kardashian’s pink outfit, after previously saying she looked like a “clown” with the pink ensemble. The SKIMS founder recently documented her trip to Tokyo and shared some family photos, including one in which she can be seen wearing a pink faux fur coat.

But as fans of the celebrity family remember, Khloé wore an identical coat back in 2018 and Kim did not seem to be a big fan of the outfit at the time. Now the reality star is poking fun at the moment, posting a side by side comparison of the looks and including a clip from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ talking about the coat.

“Um … so I’ve gotta be real with you guys. You look like f–king clowns,” she says in the clip. “I’m not f—king kidding. This is not, like, a tourist thing,” she added. Fans of the family took to social media to defend Khloé after seeing Kim’s coat, declaring that she was “ahead of the style and fashion,” and calling her a “trend setter.”

“I’m sorry Khloe and to Kourt too,” Kim wrote to Khloé in the comment section, after online users asked her to apologize to her sister. And while Kim had criticized her sisters’ style back then, she now embraces the look, as she even paired the coat with a matching Balenciaga tote bag.