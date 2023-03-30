Khloé Kardashian’s epic response to a troll asking if she misses her ‘old face’

Khloé Kardashian has fans clapping after she responded to a troll who asked if she missed her old face. On Wednesday, the Good American founder shared a video of her workout, and unlike some celebrities who don’t read the comments, she dove right in, responding to one of her trolls.



People have always speculated that Koko has had work done, and she is very open about the rhinoplasty she got in 2019. Last year, she even thanked her plastic surgeon Dr. Kanodia for her “perfect nose.”

Her page is usually filled with comments about how different and “unrecognizable” she looks, and she decided to clap back at her hater and let them know she is happy. “Do you miss your old face?” The user wrote. To which she responded with a simple, “no.”

The 38-year-old’s response had her fans laughing and proud. “ Best reply ever get ‘em Khloe,” wrote one user. “Definition of an unbothered, happy, living best life, PROPER, Queen,’ replied another.

The video had a special appearance by her daughter True Thompson, who she shares with Tristan Thompson. She revealed in the caption that she recently had an elbow injury and was taking it a little easier.

She also shared an update on the tumor she had removed from her face, which she had covered in scar tape, saying it left a small curvature. “But that’s okay,” she says in the clip.



©Khloe Kardashian



