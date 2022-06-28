Khloé Kardashian thanks plastic surgeon Dr. Kanodia for her ‘perfect nose’

Khloé Kardashian is loving her 38-year-old nose, especially in its now ‘perfect’ form. Koko celebrated her birthday on Monday, June 27 and she had a lot of people sharing the love on social media with dedicated posts in her honor. One of the many posts she reshared on her Instagram story was from the plastic surgeon responsible for her rhinoplasty.
Dr. Raj Kanodia, shared a photo of the reality star with the words, “‘Wishing you another hundred years of health, happiness, and success.’” The now 38-year-old added, “’Thank you for my perfect [nose],’” with a nose emoji. The self-proclaimed “King of noses” is a Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon, who lists Jennifer Aniston, Ashley Simpson, and Cindy Crawford among his celebrity clients, per American Kahani. The India-born surgeon was also made No. 16 on the ‘20 Richest Plastic Surgeons in the World’ by Money, Inc.
Of course, there is no such thing as a “perfect nose,” and Eurocentric and western beauty standards have made thousands of women of color believe there is something wrong with their noses. It is, however, always a breath of fresh air when celebrities are honest about procedures they’ve had done.
Khloé is no stranger to plastic surgery accusations, with people saying she’s had a “face transplant” and butt implants. The Good American founder has denied having butt implants, but she admitted to getting one nose job. “Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’” she told Andy Cohen in 2021 at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion.
“But I’ve had one nose job—Dr. Raj Kinodia—and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’” “No one’s ever asked me,” Khloé said, “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose,’” she added. “I’ve done, sure, injections - not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”
Koko talked about her nose job again during an ABC special on her famous family that aired in April 2022. “My whole life I would say — I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever,” Kardashian told host Robin Roberts “But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it.” She added that the only regret she has is that she didn’t do it sooner.
Khloé continued the conversation on Twitter where she told a fan she got it a couple of weeks before daughter True Thompson’s first birthday, which would have been sometime before April 12, 2019. “Love it!” She added.
Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True‘s first birthday. Love it!— Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 7, 2022
When it comes to the Kardashians, their procedures have been literally put under an X-Ray. Kim Kardashian even “proved” to the world her butt was real on their reality show in 2011. However, an X-Ray wouldn’t show any fat transplants.