Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Kim Kardashian continues to promote her successful SKIMS brand. The reality star and businesswoman was beach-ready in Malibu, California, preparing for a new campaign for the popular swimsuit collection.
The new line has yet to be unveiled to the public, however the brand has released similar styles that have proven to be a total success for fans of the famous family.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!