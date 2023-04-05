Kourtney Kardashian lost her wedding jacket: ‘There’s a reward if anyone finds it’

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating the one year anniversary of her Las Vegas wedding with Travis Barker! The reality star shared some sweet photos from her special day with her now-husband, wearing similar matching leather jackets.

“It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together,” the businesswoman revealed, explaining that she misplaced the jacket she was wearing at the time of their non-official ceremony with an Elvis Presley impersonator.

“I ended up losing this jacket that night, which I had for ten years, with the little cute heart studs and there’s a reward if anyone finds it,” she said on social media, hoping one of her fans or followers finds it and returns it to her.

“One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and Travis Barker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas!” she wrote, sharing her appreciation for her friend’s who recorded “all the iPhone footage so that I could remember the night.”

Fans of the star started wondering about the new owner of the leather jacket, and asked Kourtney about the reward. “Ooohhhh what’s the reward?” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I can see the headlines now. “Kourtney Kardashian’s Missing Wedding Night Jacket Found Decades Later in Random Thrift Shop by Elated Shopper,” adding, “I’m imagining a random Vegas hobo, wearing Kourts leather jacket… having absolutely no idea.”