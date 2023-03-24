Kourtney Kardashian poses in silk lingerie ensemble: ‘Marilyn Monroe vibes’

Kourtney Kardashian looks stunning with a new sexy and sophisticated look, seemingly inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s 1954 film ‘The Seven Year Itch.’ The reality star and businesswoman rocked short blonde hair for her latest photo shoot, promoting her vitamin line Lemme.

The 43-year-old mother of three showed off her incredible physique, wearing a pale pink ensemble, paired with white heels and a long olive green coat over her shoulders. Kourtney posed in a two piece bustier and skirt trimmed with lace, showcasing the Lemme Sea Liquid Drops, while standing in front of a fridge.

“Marilyn Monroe vibes,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “The blonde hair kinda makes her look younger.” And while many liked Kourtney’s new hair transformation, others are asking her to go back to her signature hairstyle. “Please go back to brunette hair,” one fan wrote, adding, “You look awesome, but you look best with dark hair.”

It seems Kourtney is currently focusing on her new business venture, as she has been sharing some of the details of her vitamin line. “It also promotes radiant skin and hair, supports healthy thyroid function, supports immune system health, maintains brain health, supports energy metabolism and digestion, supports bone, teeth and muscle health!! Sign me up! And ours tastes like a sweet mint delight,” she wrote.

Kourtney is not the only one in the family rocking a new look, as her son Reign also has matching blonde hair. Reign’s fatherScott Disick recently shared a photo of of the 8-year-old’s matching dye job, and they both look great!