Is Michaela Jaé Rodriguez joining the Marvel Universe?: ‘Part of the X-Men’

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is sending a strong message to Florida lawmaker Webster Barnaby after he addressed the transgender community as “mutants.” The Hollywood star took to social media to share some empowering words, declaring that she is proud to live her truth.

“We have people that live among us today on planet Earth that are happy to display themselves as if they were mutants from another planet,” Barnaby said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

The ‘POSE’ actress decided to post a stunning image of a fan-made illustration, in which she can be seen dressed up as the popular X-Men character Psylocke. Made by Argentinian artist Artecco, the image stole everyone’s attention, accompanied by a positive message by MJ.

“Rep. Barnaby: I’ve been a Mutant my whole life. A telepath to be specific and much more. Call Me Psylocke, a Proud student of Xavier Academy. I’m apart of the XMen! Who Are You? “ MJ wrote.

Fans were quick to show support for the singer and activist. “The superhero we all need!” one person wrote, while someone else added, “Love this. Does this guy know that the X-Men has always been an allegory for how society treats the LGBT+ community??”

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente joined by writing, “Hi Psyloke. My name is Jubilation Lee. I shoot fireworks out my hands,” with many tagging Marvel and Disney in the comments, in hopes to see the actress in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.