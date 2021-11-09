‘The Advocate’ names Michaela Jae Rodriguez person of the year

Pose star and first transgender performer to receive a nomination as best drama actress in the Emmy Awards, Michaela Jae Rodriguez is celebrating another recognition after The Advocate names her person of the year.

According to the Latina, she is still processing all of the attention. “I’m still grasping and wondering and even perplexed that I got this far being a Black Latina trans woman. That just has not happened for us,” she explains. “So when it did, it really lit a fire underneath to just keep going and to also know that there are people watching me.”

“I try best not to live my life in fear,” says Rodriguez to the publication. “I feel like if you live your life in fear, it’s just going to hold you back, and you’re not going to be able to do the things you want to do.”

In an interview with Elle Magazine, MJ discussed her career in Hollywood and the many years it took for the world to be ready to celebrate trans actors and value them for their work. MJ knows that she’s making history and feels the weight of it.

“The feeling is euphoric, elating, and mind-boggling too. Because ten years before ‘Pose’ was even a thought, I was working really hard to really make my stance in the industry and fight for a safe place, not only for myself, but for those coming behind me, and to think that a moment like this can happen, it doesn’t go unnoticed. It’s surreal, girl. I dreamed it, I thought it, but I never thought it would happen,” she said.

MJ also mentioned the influential trans women who’ve made it possible to be where she is today. When asked about future opportunities for trans actors, MJ said there are more opportunities now than they’ve ever been for trans women. “With actresses like Alexandra Grey and Laverne Cox and models like Leyna Bloom, the work that ‘Pose’ laid down, and getting a nomination like this, I feel like it’s finally opening up the door,” she said.

MJ also discussed her new single, “Something To Say.” “[The song] speaks about how humans on this Earth have still yet to realize how much we have in common with each other and how we need to fight together as a unit to really understand that we can push the needle forward if we do it together. “

MJ’s career is in a bright place. Her upcoming projects include Lin Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick… Boom!” a musical that will premiere on Netflix. She’s also involved in the series “Loot,” alongside Maya Rudolph, where she’ll showcase her comedic side, something she’s very excited about.