Jennifer Lopez shares stunning bikini pics in her August update

Jennifer Lopez has had a busy summer. The actress and dancer shared an Instagram post filled with bikini shots and some of the activities she carried out over August, enjoying herself in the sun and spending some time among friends.

The post opened with a photo of herself looking stylish in a striped outfit made out of a matching top and shorts. The following photos showed her making the most of her summer, including multiple photos of herself wearing different bikinis, including red and white suits. She shared photos alongside her friends, enjoying their company, and of herself wearing various summer dresses, including a stunning and breezy yellow dress and a more eyecatching multicolored dress with a part in the leg. She closed out the post with a photo of some jewelry, showcasing a necklace that read “Ben,” with a heart tacked on in the end.

“This is... August (so far),” she captioned the post, adding various emojis that include a sun, a green heart, and a beach. In late July, Lopez celebrated her birthday number 54. That day, she shared a video of herself doing her skincare routine, and looking happy and glowing. “I just had a birthday,” she says in the video. “And I feel better than ever.”

This month, she also celebrated her one year anniversary with Ben Affleck. In an Instagram post, she showed some unseen wedding photos of the two dressed in white. In the post’s caption, she teased some of the lyrics of her upcoming album, which is dedicated to Affleck. “Dear Ben, Sitting here alone/ Looking at my ring ring/ Feeling overwhelmed/ It makes me wanna sing sing/ How did we end up here/ Without a rewind/ Oh my/ This is my life,” she captioned the post.

