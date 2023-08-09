Kanye West’s partner Bianca Censori wears a silver bikini in resurfaced post

Bianca Censori’s Instagram appears to have been revealed. In her most recent post, shared in September of last year, Kanye West’s partner looks as if she were wearing Yeezy’s own brand, wearing a bikini that appears to be made out of chainmail.

The post is made up of various photos, including a back and a front look of her bikini. Other photos reveal the setting of the post, which is Burning Man, made clear by the photo of burning wood and the views of Nevada that are shown from an airplane. A previous post shows her wearing a similar accessory. The photo shows her wearing some chainmail on her head and looking straight at the camera. “You’ve got mail,” she captioned the post.

Censori and West have been dating over the past year, with the two allegedly marrying in a small and private ceremony in January. While the union appears to be not legally binding, they remain together, often wearing similar clothing items, which tend to baffle and intrigue observers.

The couple appears to be going strong, with various sources claiming that the two are in their honeymoon phase. “They are having a blast traveling right now and Kanye has been very inspired. He says he’s designing, writing music and being inspired,” said a source to US Weekly.

“Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting. Kanye feels he’s on the precipice of a big comeback,” continues the source.

The source claims Censori “adores” West’s kids and that he is geniunely happy with her. They also claim Kim Kardashian is “happy” that West has a partner that fulfills him.

