Salma Hayek celebrates 25M followers on Instagram with a bikini workout

Salma Hayek is giving the world what we do not deserve. The 56-year-old Mexican stunner just hit a huge milestone on Instagram reaching 25 million followers.



On Friday, the Desperado star shared a jaw-dropping video in the swimming pool in her bikini. “I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you,” she wrote in the caption.



Set to Lana Del Rey’s “Radio,” the video shows Hayek “working out,” in the pool while looking incredible in a bikini. “Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini workout for you all,” she continued.

While Hayek looked toned and fit, she admitted, “I hate exercising.” “But I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water,” she explained.





©Salma Hayek



Salma Hayek hates working out but looks amazing

Hayek, who said young Latinas in Hollywood inspire her, is growing followers fast. She just celebrated 24 million followers less than two months ago in May. For the occasion, she shared a video celebrating in her bathrobe. The Magic Mike: Last Dance star joined the app in 2015.

Earlier this week Hayek shared an internet-breaking bikini photo for National Bikini Day that looks like it was taken the same day as her workout video. 🤯

Hayek’s disdain for working out

It’s no secret Hayek doesn’t like to exercise. But it is hard to believe considering how amazing she looks. She does have a technique she uses to activate her muscles all day.

“I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long,” Hayek told PEOPLE.

“She taught me to tone [my muscles] without clenching them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have,” the Puss in Boots star continued.