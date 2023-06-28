Salma Hayek turns up the heat with steamy sauna pics: ‘Sweating out the stress’

There is no doubt that Salma Hayek is one of the most successful stars. And while she is constantly working on new films and series, attending fashion events, and spending quality time with her family, the Mexican actress also takes time to relax and decompress from stress in between projects.

The 56-year-old star is celebrating World Wellbeing Week by documenting her stress-free day. Salma shared two steamy photos covering herself with two towels inside a sauna.

“Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress,” the actress wrote, showing her best pose while closing her eyes and relaxing. “How to break the internet!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “No need to turn on the heat in the sauna. You did that when you walked in.”

Salma had been busy promoting the new season of ‘Black Mirror’ and traveling around the world ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated series. “On a scale of one to Joan, how awful is your day going? Ours is great,” she wrote, referring to her character on the show. “Black Mirror is the number 1 show on Netflix! Don’t miss our episode ‘Joan is Awful’.”

The actress also posted a photo of herself relaxing in a yacht and wearing a blue side-tie bikini before making a series of appearances to promote the show. “Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, No matter what it brings,” she wrote back in June.