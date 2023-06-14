Salma Hayek’s ‘bizarre’ experience playing ‘terrifying version’ of herself in Black Mirror

Salma Hayek is revealing how she felt on the set of the new season of ‘Black Mirror,’ admitting that it was “bizarre” to play herself in the series, and confessing that she even thought she would “get in trouble” at some point during filming after some “grotesque” scenes.”

The 56-year-old Hollywood star is currently promoting the Netflix show and has made a series of special appearances. During her latest interview with Good Morning America, Salma was asked about her experience “playing Salma Hayek,” to which she clarified that it is “a terrifying version” of herself on screen.

The actress explained that given the nature of the series she was not expecting “anything other than bizarre,” however she was “shocked” when she read the script. She was also asked about “how much of the real Salma” is involved in her portrayal. “I think it is a lot of the real Salma in the sense that I had a lot of fun,” she said. “It allowed me to be the real Salma by doing a parody of myself.”

©Courtesy of Netflix





Salma went on to describe the experience as “humbling,” as it gave her “the freedom to be very bold ”about things that she would “never do in real life” but has crossed her mind. The actress said that she had a lot of fun on set and wanted to take it even further, after getting “permission to be extra.”

During another interview with Radio Times, Salma explained that the role made her think things twice. “There are so many moments that shocked me in the script”, she said. “There is one huge one that I had to come to terms with, and made me ask myself, ‘Do I really want to do this? Am I going to get in trouble?’”