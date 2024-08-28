Amal Clooney wears bridal dress in romantic outing with George Clooney in Italy [PHOTOS]

Amal and George Clooney are still going strong in their relationship. The celebrity couple are having the time of their lives in Italy and France, with Amal having some incredible fashion moments in Versace and John Galliano.

This time the pair were photographed holding hands in Lake Como, which is where they first started their love story. Amal decided to wear a different ensemble from what she had been wearing all summer, as she was previously spotted in colorful dresses with floral patterns.

© Grosby Group Amal stepped out in a white bridal dress from Chanel's Resort 2023 collection by Virginie Viard. The barrister styled her hair in loose waves and paired the look with large silver earrings and metallic heels.



© Grosby Group The stunning dress featured open and closed stitches, perfect for a romantic summer outing. Meanwhile, the Hollywood star looked elegant in a tan suit and a white button-down.



© Grosby Group The pair were photographed at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, which is one of their favorite spots in Lake Como. The celebrity couple fell in love in July 2013, when they were introduced by a mutual friend at George's home.