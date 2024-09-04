Jenna Ortega makes tacos from scratch with the cast of 'Beetlejuice' in Mexico

Jenna Ortega has been having lots of fun during her press tour for the highly anticipated movie 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.' The Hollywood star has been stepping out in jaw-dropping ensembles, paying homage to the 1988 cult movie on the red carpet, in special appearances, and during interviews with the rest of the cast.

The actress had an incredible time in Mexico, where she walked the red carpet and talked to reporters about her experience on the set of the second installment. However, Jenna also had time for other fun activities, including making tacos from scratch.

© Robe Grill/Tiktok

Jenna was joined by the director of the movie, Tim Burton, as well as Michael Keaton, who plays Beetlejuice, and Justin Theroux, who plays Rory. "We are going to make pumpkin flower tacos," Chef Robe Grill says in a recent TikTok video.

The actors and the director can be seen making tortillas from scratch. "Oh, can I do that too?" Jenna asks, showing her excitement while mixing the ingredients. She also shows her preference for Jamaica over Horchata in the video, while Justin says he likes Horchata better.

© Robe Grill/Tiktok

After cooking the tacos, the group prepares to enjoy the food. "I love it," Jenna says, while the director says, "what can be better here, beautiful people, beautiful food."

@robegrill Replying to @Nelson Hernández Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice… TACOS 🌮🧟‍♂️ Tacos de Flor de Calabaza con el cast de @Beetlejuice 🌼🦗 GRACIAS! Tim Burton, Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux @WarnerBrosMX Chilló!! 🔥 Vayan a ver la movie!! En cines este jueves 5 de Septiembre 📽#quechille #WBpartner #beetlejuice ♬ original sound - robegrill

Fans of the cast praised them for immersing in the culture during their time in Mexico. "It seems that they enjoyed everything, the only thing missing was the guitlacoche," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "I am 100% sure that Jenna Ortega didn't try that chapulin and worm sauce!" adding, "Jenna being team Jamaica just makes sense ugh love her."

