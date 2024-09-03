Jenna Ortega reveals she only listened to this iconic 90s band until recently: 'Can I be honest?'

Jenna Ortega is talking about her music preferences. The 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' star is making headlines for accidentally reviving the feud between Oasis and Blur after she was asked about what her thoughts were after learning the news about the return of the iconic 90s band.

The actress, who has been busy promoting her new movie with Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, and the rest of the cast, revealed that she was not aware of the reunion and explained the reason why she only listened to Oasis until recently.

“I had no idea they were back,” she said to NME during her interview with O'Hara. “I don’t partake in taking sides,” the actress responded. However, Jenna went on to say that the band reminds her of one of her past romantic relationships.

© Grosby Group

“Can I be honest? I actually just heard ‘Wonderwall’ for the first time a month ago,” she said. “I actually sat down and listened to the whole thing. It was a whole thing that I got attacked for not knowing about it by an ex. I listen to Blur. I haven’t really gotten into Oasis."

© Ernesto Ruscio

Jenna explained that while she prefers Blur, she has yet to give Oasis a chance. “I don’t really have a history with Oasis and Oasis listening to really say,” she concluded. Fans of both bands took to social media to share their thoughts about the interview.

"I'd love to have heard Wonderwall for the first time just a month ago," one person said, while someone else commented, "I was team Oasis when I was younger, now that I’m older I’m team Blur," adding, "They should be asking Winona!"

